© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fluoride - Poison On Tap (2015) - Documentary - HaloDocs - HaloConspiracy - HaloHealth
Follow
0
Share
Report
104 views • May 05, 2022
Join producers Paul Wittenberger and Chris Maple as they engage with world-renowned experts in exposing one of the biggest frauds the world has ever known. Together, they unravel the shocking secrets and deception of a corrupt industry that has been poisoning communities for generations. This surprising research creates a compelling case against the fluoridation of our water supplies, revealing long hidden health hazards, fraudulent findings, and corporate corruption. FLUORIDE: POISON ON TAP will inspire you to take action on a local and global scale before its too late!
Geatures (Cast):
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. David Kennedy
Mike Adams
Dr. Paul Connett
Dr. James E. Rota
Dr. Charlie Goetschel
Karen Johnson
Neil Carman
Dr. Laura Pressley
Chris Maple
Gary Pittman
Paul Wittenberger
Mary Ellen Moore
Jeff Green
Dr. Doris Rapp
Gianluca Zanna
Geatures (Cast):
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. David Kennedy
Mike Adams
Dr. Paul Connett
Dr. James E. Rota
Dr. Charlie Goetschel
Karen Johnson
Neil Carman
Dr. Laura Pressley
Chris Maple
Gary Pittman
Paul Wittenberger
Mary Ellen Moore
Jeff Green
Dr. Doris Rapp
Gianluca Zanna
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.