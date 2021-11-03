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Watch Alex Jones Destroy Globalist Frontman Colin Kaepernick
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394 views • November 03, 2021
Failed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is managing to stay relevant with the help of Netflix after he compared NFL players to slaves in a recently released special titled, “Colin in Black and White.” Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-netflixs-kaepernick-special-compares-nfl-combine-to-slave-auction/
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