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예수님이 말씀하신 가라지, 즉 마귀의 자식들의 정체, 마귀는 영적 존재가 아니다.
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12 views • June 05, 2022
예수님께서 마지막 때의 깨어있는자들을 위해 주신 말씀, 알곡과 가라지의 비유를 설명하고, 마귀가 뿌린 씨앗, 즉 가라지가 누구인지 설명하는 영상 예수님의 예언, 알곡과 가라지의 비유의 참 뜻, 마귀의 씨앗이란, 가라지들이란, 알곡을 훼방하고 죽이게 하는 마귀의 자식들, 꿈, 환상, 음성, 성령노릇을 하는 마귀의 자식들, 마귀의 정체, 예수님의 재림의 이유, 우리가 똑바로 바라보아야할 것, 남은 자들, 깨어나십시오 Pixabay에서 Alex_MakeMusic Pixabay에서 Alex_MakeMusic의 음악
Keywords
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