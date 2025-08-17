Infrared Flight over Gulf of Mexico HD1080

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epic infrared photography from airplane flight over Gulf of Mexico looking at the US towards the north.
This was filmed with a Sony AX53 in night shot mode and with an IR 950 nm infrared long pass filter attached to the front threads, to block visible light and only let infrared light through.
Journal of Geocentric Cosmology (Steven Alonzo)
https://www.youtube.com/@JournalofGeocentricCosmology/videos
The Flat Earth Archive
https://www.youtube.com/@theflateartharchive7915/videos
Taboo Conspiracy [Mirror]
https://www.youtube.com/@tabooconspiracymirror1389/featured
p-brane
https://www.youtube.com/@p-brane/videos
Hangman1128
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg
THE FLAT EARTH WARRIORZ
https://www.youtube.com/@the_flat_earth_warriorz/videos
Flat Earth Clock app
https://rumble.com/c/flatearthclock/videos?e9s=src_v1_cbl
Flat Stuff Earth
https://www.youtube.com/@FlatStuffEarth/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
J Tolan
https://www.youtube.com/@jtolanmedia1/videos