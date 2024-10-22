Refuting Dispensationalism: Matthew 23:39 & Future Revival of the Jews

Many today believe that Jesus prophesied a future revival of the Jews when He famously said in Matthew 23:39: “For I tell you, you will not see me again, until you say, ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.’” Some even believe that unless the Jews experience this revival Christ cannot return. But are these beliefs accurately representing the words of Christ? Or have they taken scripture completely out of context? Today we will find the answer using scripture to interpret scripture.





00:00 - Introduction

12:19 - Video Analysis

16:08 - What is Revival?

21:58 - Apostasy in the End Times

30:26 - The Error of Synergism

43:30 - The True Chosen People

55:54 - The Nature of Antichrist

1:01:39 - Linguistic Context

1:13:39 - Final Thoughts



