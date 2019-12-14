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Lucifer; the perfect devil.
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17 views • December 14, 2019
This video is about creation and the fall of Lucifer. In his sin he said he would exalt his throne above the stars of God. But they were not created until day 4. So how did he fall before the stars were created? Gen 2:1 Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all the host of them. So the host of heaven, or angels, were created in the week of creation.
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