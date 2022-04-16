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It`s time to follow the Science
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90 views • April 16, 2022
Pushing the COVID vaccine on healthy children—or fourth doses of ineffective shots on people of any age—are only attempts to enrich the pharmaceutical industry and others who stand to profit. It’s time our government officials admit that none of the COVID vaccines are effective. It’s time our government officials acknowledge the injuries and deaths that are being reported at alarming rates. It’s time our government officials stop putting profits before people. It’s time our government officials follow the science!
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