Israeli settler featured on the cover of Italian magazine L’Espresso filmed now harassing tourists in southern Hebron

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"There’s no police, I’m sovereign"
Israeli settler featured on the cover of Italian magazine L’Espresso filmed harassing tourists in southern Hebron.
Here's the video I posted yesterday about him, and the Palestinian woman tells her story.
https://www.brighteon.com/c7efdbf5-21b8-4898-90b4-4bace96a7a7f