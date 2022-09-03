Did the FBI pressure Big Tech to CENSOR Hunter Biden news

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Glenn Beck
Sep 2, 2022 During a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Mark Zuckerberg provided details into how Facebook chose to handle the Hunter Biden laptop story that broke just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. And the insight he provides makes Glenn and Stu wonder: Was it really the FBI behind the story’s censorship, rather than Big Tech? We’ll likely never know what REALLY happened behind the scenes, but the idea of the FBI censoring news seems even scarier than Big Tech. In this clip, Glenn and Stu explain why...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c--UFBCvCwg