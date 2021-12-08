U.S. Defense Secretary Re-emphasizes Communist China as Pacing Challenge

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12/04/2021 Lloyd Austin: I’ve repeatedly described China as a pacing challenge for the Department of Defense. But America isn’t a country that fears competition. we’re determined to deter aggression and to prevent conflict and to establish common-sense guardrails. Our new initiatives draw on all tools of national power to meet the China challenge.