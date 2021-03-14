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3/14/2021 -- California + Arizona VOLCANIC HOT SPOTS on Weather Satellite -- Midwest shifts w/ M4.0
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150 views • March 16, 2021
As we were all watching for, a new M4.0 (M3.9) earthquake struck Kansas , North of the Oklahoma border. The plate is shifting , following the craton edge from the West coast to the East coast.
The East coast was struck as well, along the Canada New York border region next to Vermont + New Hampshire .
The West coast is slow slipping with hundreds of tremors in Northern California, spreading down the coast and over to a series of HOT SPOTS at the California Nevada border around Mono Lake and the Long valley supervolcano caldera.
The hot spots can be seen from the GOES satellite thermal view plugin from google earth : https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
These unknown odd hot spots also are showing in a series of clusters around volcanic features in the deserts of Arizona (Northeast of the San Francisco Volcanic field and North of the Indian Wells volcanic center).
The weather satellite is filtering out these "hot spots" as the computer doesn't know what to make of them. The only thing we know, these hot spots are accompanied many times by earthquakes, and many times show up at fault + volcanic locations directly during times when the plate is shifting in a more noteworthy fashion than normal.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
The East coast was struck as well, along the Canada New York border region next to Vermont + New Hampshire .
The West coast is slow slipping with hundreds of tremors in Northern California, spreading down the coast and over to a series of HOT SPOTS at the California Nevada border around Mono Lake and the Long valley supervolcano caldera.
The hot spots can be seen from the GOES satellite thermal view plugin from google earth : https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
These unknown odd hot spots also are showing in a series of clusters around volcanic features in the deserts of Arizona (Northeast of the San Francisco Volcanic field and North of the Indian Wells volcanic center).
The weather satellite is filtering out these "hot spots" as the computer doesn't know what to make of them. The only thing we know, these hot spots are accompanied many times by earthquakes, and many times show up at fault + volcanic locations directly during times when the plate is shifting in a more noteworthy fashion than normal.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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