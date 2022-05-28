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The Liver, The MonKeypox & Davos 2022 With Kate Shemirani
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61 views • May 28, 2022
In this episode of The Sons of Liberty radio, our nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani exposes the mind control of the Mockingbird Media concerning the new plandemic of monkeypox, along with the criminal activity of the World Economic Forum against humanity at Davos 2022. We'll also talk liver health and provide a little commentary on the false flag shooting at a Texas school.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-liver-the-monkeypox-davos-2022-with-kate-shemirani-video/
You can help Kate by purchasing your health products here: https://kateshemirani.thegoodinside.com/shop/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-liver-the-monkeypox-davos-2022-with-kate-shemirani-video/
You can help Kate by purchasing your health products here: https://kateshemirani.thegoodinside.com/shop/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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