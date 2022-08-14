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Steve Kircsh On The Hundreds Of Thousands Of Deaths From COVID Vaccines
13,972 recorded U.S. deaths in the VAERS system multiplied by the underreporting factor of 41 equals 572,852 deaths.
https://openvaers.com/covid-data