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Factcheck.org Money Ties To Jab: U Penn, Factcheck Directly Profit From FDA
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33 views • February 09, 2022
The University of Pennsylvania is a member of the Ivy League. It hosts Joe Biden’s personal think tank, the Penn Biden center. Patrick Howley is a reporter with National File. He just reported that UPenn has contracts with Biontech, and that it directly profits from FDA approvals of drugs and from higher sales of both the Pfizer and Modern vaccines.
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