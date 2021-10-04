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SANDY HOOK, LINE AND SINKER - THE SANDY HOOK HOAX EXPOSED & CRUSHED
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564 views • October 04, 2021
Its Something We Have Known for a Long Time Now, but Back in 2012 People Were Not So Wise to Green Screens, Crisis Actors and General Media Shenanigans That Are Fabricated to Create a False Flag Story, Its Also Becoming Blatantly Obvious With Each Terrible Performance That the Real Agenda Is That the Jews Want the Guns Off Americans, as They Are Increasingly Exposed They Are Also Increasingly at Risk of a Backlash From Gun Wielding Americans Who Eventually Will Reach a Tipping Point and They Will See Who Has Been Destroying Their Nation All This Time, and Ironically They Call Themselves 'The Greatest Ally'
MIrrored From Jim Fetzer ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rbtrop3rRlZl/
Jim Fetzer: "In commenting on the latest Court ruling regarding Sandy Hook (which has no significance for my legal efforts), I discovered a fascinating video from years past that I had missed, which features Alex Jones, Wolfgang Halbig, Lt. Paul Vance, Robbie Parker, Gene Rosen, Wayne Carver, Sofia Smallstorm, and many more. This is one of the best reviews of Sandy Hook I have ever seen, which this development led me to discover. I had missed it! I think you will enjoy it, too."
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
MIrrored From Jim Fetzer ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rbtrop3rRlZl/
Jim Fetzer: "In commenting on the latest Court ruling regarding Sandy Hook (which has no significance for my legal efforts), I discovered a fascinating video from years past that I had missed, which features Alex Jones, Wolfgang Halbig, Lt. Paul Vance, Robbie Parker, Gene Rosen, Wayne Carver, Sofia Smallstorm, and many more. This is one of the best reviews of Sandy Hook I have ever seen, which this development led me to discover. I had missed it! I think you will enjoy it, too."
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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