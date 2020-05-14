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Alerte à la santé, alerte à la liberté. Silvano Trotta, J.J Crèvecoeur, Tal Schaller, T. Casasnovas
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6 views • May 14, 2020
Import YT 5 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_s80n6EYyg
Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
477 k abonnés
Chaine Youtube de Silvano Trotta :
▶https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
102 k abonnés
Découvrez le site de Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur :
▶https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=m_s80n6EYyg&;event=video_description&redir_token=eBNmmqe-OA0U-og-qPZnKZFQNwx8MTU4OTU3OTEzMUAxNTg5NDkyNzMx&q=https%3A%2F%2Fformations.emergences.net%2Filn0002-chaineprivee
Ainsi que sa chaine Youtube :
▶https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCPk6RpUOuzetZXr0xELOPA
182 k abonnés
Chaine de Tal Schaller :
▶https://www.youtube.com/user/MegaTaltaltal
70,3 k abonnés
Ainsi que son site internet :
▶https://www.santeglobale.world/
________________
Visionnez le documentaire de Naomi Klein - la stratégie du choc
▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mm8PZFz9T-E
Visionnez le documentaire d'Arte - Tous surveillés - 7 milliards de suspects
▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hf1JR0HP4rM
Visionnez l'interview de Lionel Astruc à propos de la fondation Bill & Melinda Gates
▶https://youtu.be/Dqzt6yAmdDE
Visionnez l'interview de Youssef Hindi, spécialiste des religions, à propos des visées messianiques des ultra-riches
▶https://youtu.be/zRG8RBfm4eY
Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
477 k abonnés
Chaine Youtube de Silvano Trotta :
▶https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
102 k abonnés
Découvrez le site de Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur :
▶https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=m_s80n6EYyg&;event=video_description&redir_token=eBNmmqe-OA0U-og-qPZnKZFQNwx8MTU4OTU3OTEzMUAxNTg5NDkyNzMx&q=https%3A%2F%2Fformations.emergences.net%2Filn0002-chaineprivee
Ainsi que sa chaine Youtube :
▶https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCPk6RpUOuzetZXr0xELOPA
182 k abonnés
Chaine de Tal Schaller :
▶https://www.youtube.com/user/MegaTaltaltal
70,3 k abonnés
Ainsi que son site internet :
▶https://www.santeglobale.world/
________________
Visionnez le documentaire de Naomi Klein - la stratégie du choc
▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mm8PZFz9T-E
Visionnez le documentaire d'Arte - Tous surveillés - 7 milliards de suspects
▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hf1JR0HP4rM
Visionnez l'interview de Lionel Astruc à propos de la fondation Bill & Melinda Gates
▶https://youtu.be/Dqzt6yAmdDE
Visionnez l'interview de Youssef Hindi, spécialiste des religions, à propos des visées messianiques des ultra-riches
▶https://youtu.be/zRG8RBfm4eY
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