The Big Guy & The Bag Man
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

Newly Surfaced Video: “Circumstantial But Devastating”

* Joe is the Biden brand; he schmoozes.

* Hunter pounces on cue; he closes the deals.

As Greg Kelly tipped us off, “incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption” is coming — and will blow the lid off this crime family.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (15 September 2023)

