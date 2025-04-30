Russia offers DIRECT talks to Ukraine — no preconditions — UN Rep Nebenzia (yesterday, 29th)

‘It could be the prelude to direct peace talks… despite difficulties regarding Zelensky’s legitimacy’

But Zelensky wants ‘security guarantees,’ ‘30-day ceasefire’

Why is Ukraine blocking peace?

adding: Russia is READY for direct negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions, despite concerns over the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelensky – Russia's UN envoy

💬 “We count on the Ukrainian side to follow our example [joining the ceasefire in May]. Such a step could serve as a prelude to direct peaceful negotiations between Russia and Ukraine without any preconditions, which we are ready for — despite the existing issue regarding the legitimacy of the head of the Kiev regime,” Nebenzia said during the UN Security Council meeting.