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No Representation: Antifederalist Brutus No. 4
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In his 4th essay, Antifederalist Brutus made the case that the federal House of Representatives could never be truly representative - because there are far too few members. He predicted this would lead to corruption and bribery. And rather than resulting in a free government, it would lead to one of consolidation, force, and coercion.
Path to Liberty: July 19, 2021
#constitution #antifederalist #brutus #libertarian #decentralize
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Path to Liberty: July 19, 2021
#constitution #antifederalist #brutus #libertarian #decentralize
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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