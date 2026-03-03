NWO: Gender ideology is a leftist cult ‘religion’ to destroy children

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to The New American







The movement to suck children into the LGBTQIA+ agenda is a religious cult that operates in academia, media, and on social media platforms like TikTok to recruit and radicalize an army of youth to destroy the nuclear family, explains Chris Elston, known online as "Billboard Chris," to The New American's Andrew Muller at TPUSA's AmFest. Elston, who is known for wearing billboards that read "children cannot consent to puberty blockers," says Congress must pass legislation to block and ban the mass mutilation of youth immediately.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington