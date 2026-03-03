NWO: Gender ideology is a leftist cult ‘religion’ to destroy children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to The New American
The
movement to suck children into the LGBTQIA+ agenda is a religious
cult that operates in academia, media, and on social media platforms
like TikTok to recruit and radicalize an army of youth to destroy the
nuclear family, explains Chris Elston, known online as "Billboard
Chris," to The New American's Andrew Muller at TPUSA's AmFest.
Elston, who is known for wearing billboards that read "children
cannot consent to puberty blockers," says Congress must pass
legislation to block and ban the mass mutilation of youth
immediately.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington