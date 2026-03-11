© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof. Richard Werner speaking in the EU parliament a few days ago. (55 seconds) Some points he made:
- “The Central banks imposed the fake pandemic”.
- “we know from the Epstein files that people like Jeffrey Epstein set up the pandemic”.
- “Epstein and Bill Gates discussed how to get rid of the poor people” Join: @davidavocadowolfe 🥑 (tg://emoji?id=5454298326331571916&t=0)