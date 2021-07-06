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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-07-2021 FDA Document, Myocarditis And Empty Lines
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90 views • June 07, 2021
An FDA document showing the EUA should never have been granted to the pfizer injection (as we have all known). 7 reported cases of myocarditis in young children making us wonder what the real number is.
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Article Links:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/25/the-fda-cover-up-that-led-to-the-approval-of-the-pfizer-vaccine/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/06/04/heart-inflammation-reported-in-seven-us-teens-following-pfizer-covid-vaccine-study-shows/?sh=782e27022424
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/photos-show-empty-melbourne-showgrounds-vaccine-hub/news-story/d6acc855b5f4b69276237069988f3c3a
Thumbnail Link:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E3P_pE9VkAAkN0W?format=jpg&;name=small
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/25/the-fda-cover-up-that-led-to-the-approval-of-the-pfizer-vaccine/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/06/04/heart-inflammation-reported-in-seven-us-teens-following-pfizer-covid-vaccine-study-shows/?sh=782e27022424
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/photos-show-empty-melbourne-showgrounds-vaccine-hub/news-story/d6acc855b5f4b69276237069988f3c3a
Thumbnail Link:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E3P_pE9VkAAkN0W?format=jpg&;name=small
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