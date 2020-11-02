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N.Y. voters discuss why they’re voting to re-elect President Trump
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40 views • November 02, 2020
The presidential election is just around the corner and Republican voters in New York argue the fabric of the nation is at stake. Here's what a few voters had to say about President Trump.
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