Don’t Take The MARK! - part 3 – Genetically Modified

An ominous warning is given to everyone who takes the “Mark of the Beast”Then a third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, "If anyone worships the beast and his image, and receives his mark on his forehead or on his hand, he himself shall also drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out full strength into the cup of His indignation. He shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb. And the smoke of their torment ascends forever and ever; and they have no rest day or night, who worship the beast and his image, and whoever receives the mark of his name."- Revelation 14:9-11Why such a severe judgment? Worshiping idols is not an unforgivable sin!For they themselves declare concerning us what manner of entry we had to you, and how you turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God, - 1 Thessalonians 1:9There is another reason for this severe judgment. The Mark of the Beast will genetically alter you! Your brain will not be capable of thinking pure thoughts and you will have no desire to repent and turn back to God.The technology that made genetic modification possible was revealed in 2015, right after the nine warning signs! It is called CRISPR and has opened Pandora’s box to all kinds of DNA experimenting.You definitely want to see this video!MUSICIntroduction MusicSounds From The PastArtist: MindthingsAlbum: Life’s PathYear: 2007License: PersonalFinal Credits MusicCometsby Sagittarius VAlbum: Welcome to the Space AgeYear: 2017License: Personal