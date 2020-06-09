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#EXPOSEANTIFA PT3 Deadly Weapons Training
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24 views • June 09, 2020
WATCH: @Project_Veritas UCJ infiltrated ANTIFA, explains the ideology behind Redneck Revolt:
“They believe in total abolition of everything, including the police...Charlottesville was comprised of your typical Antifa black bloc measures…”
#EXPOSEANTIFA
https://t.co/QHD9LVY1xc
“They believe in total abolition of everything, including the police...Charlottesville was comprised of your typical Antifa black bloc measures…”
#EXPOSEANTIFA
https://t.co/QHD9LVY1xc
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