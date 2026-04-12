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The "Wealth Tax" is IMMORAL: The Ro Khanna Fraud Exposed
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Ro Khanna’s new billionaire wealth tax isn't just a policy—it’s an ultimatum. In this video, we dive into why labeling citizens "unpatriotic" for leaving a jurisdiction is a dangerous overreach, especially while the government continues to lose billions of our tax dollars to rampant fraud. Is it immoral to protect your assets, or is it immoral for the state to trap you? We’re breaking down the math, the morality, and the massive double standard.
#WealthTax #RoKhanna #Economy #TaxationIsTheft #GovernmentFraud #BillionaireTax #Politics
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