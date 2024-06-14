The Importance of Disgust

Our innate emotions naturally influence our worldview and personal choices, they also direct and motivate our metapolitical disposition and therefore our political alignments. Those of us on the Dissident Right trust our natural instincts and intrinsic reactions.





Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9Euroicism on Bitcute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/ Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/

Euroicism on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-754137

Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos

Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism

Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062

Euroicism on Substack: https://substack.com/profile/104909825-euroicism Euroicism on x.com: https://x.com/euroicism







