FORTUNE MAGAZINE WORKS OVERTIME TO COVER UP BANKER'S BLOOD CLOTS!
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

There's so much ridiculous crap in Fortune's Green Beret's story I don't know where to begin. Hey, he was just working too much! He was a Green Beret working 77 hours in the office!

The unfortunate thing is the general population is so dumb they'll fall for it.

Sources

https://fortune.com/2024/05/08/leo-lukenas-iii-bank-of-america-junior-investment-banker-death-wall-street-working-conditions/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13391501/Bank-America-banker-former-Green-Beret-dies.html

https://www.classy.org/campaign/the-lukenas-family/c585052

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

vaccine covid blood clot

