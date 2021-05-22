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Government Weather War & Terrorism-DEW
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144 views • May 22, 2021
CA. MI. TN. UT. TX. and other US States have had and will have more people microwaved and homes disintegrated with pets and properties while they sleep-
And this is only one part of the lecture exposing and seeing the truth coming- Join me and watch every segment of my videos and some may have 15 parts; all short videos with various supporting clips from other sources of data- 'Cheers'
And this is only one part of the lecture exposing and seeing the truth coming- Join me and watch every segment of my videos and some may have 15 parts; all short videos with various supporting clips from other sources of data- 'Cheers'
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