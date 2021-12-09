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X22 Report A 12. 08. 21.
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180 views • December 09, 2021
Ep. 2647a - Globalism Has No Future, Nationalism Is The Way Forward
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The population is waking up, they are seeing the difference between globalism and nationalism. As the [CB] push forward with their agenda they are exposing globalism. Trump calls out the BB plan. McConnell is looking to make a deal to raise the debt ceiling. The economic playbook is known
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The population is waking up, they are seeing the difference between globalism and nationalism. As the [CB] push forward with their agenda they are exposing globalism. Trump calls out the BB plan. McConnell is looking to make a deal to raise the debt ceiling. The economic playbook is known
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The population is waking up, they are seeing the difference between globalism and nationalism. As the [CB] push forward with their agenda they are exposing globalism. Trump calls out the BB plan. McConnell is looking to make a deal to raise the debt ceiling. The economic playbook is known
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The population is waking up, they are seeing the difference between globalism and nationalism. As the [CB] push forward with their agenda they are exposing globalism. Trump calls out the BB plan. McConnell is looking to make a deal to raise the debt ceiling. The economic playbook is known
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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