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62% of Illegal Immigrant Households on Welfare | Steven Camarota and Stefan Molyneux
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30 views • October 27, 2021
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3117-62-of-illegal-immigrant-households-on-welfare-steven-camarota-and-stefan-molyneux
According to a recent study by the Center for Immigration Studies, 62% of households headed by a illegal immigrant participated in at least one welfare program in 2012, compared to 49% of legal immigrant-headed households and 30% of native-headed households. Stefan Molyneux speaks with Dr. Steven Camarota to clarify what this data means and to debunk the common myths and non-arguments concerning illegal and legal immigrant welfare usage in the United States.
Dr. Steven Camarota serves as the Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a Washington, DC based research institute that examines the consequences of legal and illegal immigration on the United States.
In recent years Dr. Camarota has testified before Congress more than any other non-government expert on the economic and fiscal impact of immigration. In addition, he was the lead researcher on a contract with the Census Bureau examining the quality of immigrant data in the American Community Survey.
Find more of Dr. Camarota's work online at:
http://cis.org/blog/17
http://www.nationalreview.com/author/steven-camarota-0
Sources
http://cis.org/Welfare-Use-Immigrant-Native-Households
http://cis.org/Welfare-Use-Legal-Illegal-Immigrant-Households
http://cis.org/sites/cis.org/files/camarota-welfare-final.pdf
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3117-62-of-illegal-immigrant-households-on-welfare-steven-camarota-and-stefan-molyneux
According to a recent study by the Center for Immigration Studies, 62% of households headed by a illegal immigrant participated in at least one welfare program in 2012, compared to 49% of legal immigrant-headed households and 30% of native-headed households. Stefan Molyneux speaks with Dr. Steven Camarota to clarify what this data means and to debunk the common myths and non-arguments concerning illegal and legal immigrant welfare usage in the United States.
Dr. Steven Camarota serves as the Director of Research for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), a Washington, DC based research institute that examines the consequences of legal and illegal immigration on the United States.
In recent years Dr. Camarota has testified before Congress more than any other non-government expert on the economic and fiscal impact of immigration. In addition, he was the lead researcher on a contract with the Census Bureau examining the quality of immigrant data in the American Community Survey.
Find more of Dr. Camarota's work online at:
http://cis.org/blog/17
http://www.nationalreview.com/author/steven-camarota-0
Sources
http://cis.org/Welfare-Use-Immigrant-Native-Households
http://cis.org/Welfare-Use-Legal-Illegal-Immigrant-Households
http://cis.org/sites/cis.org/files/camarota-welfare-final.pdf
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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