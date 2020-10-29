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Breaking: The WHO say Covid19 isn’t about a virus, it’s about changing our society
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86 views • October 29, 2020
Breaking: The WHO say Covid19 isn’t about a virus, it’s about changing our society‼ - but you still believe this #CovidHoax is about your health and your safety, u fucking braindead muzzled sheeple!
Brace yourselves for the fight to take back our lives, cultures, societies and freedoms - and overturn this "Flu D'Etat
Brace yourselves for the fight to take back our lives, cultures, societies and freedoms - and overturn this "Flu D'Etat
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