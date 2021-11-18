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POWERFUL: Clay Higgins, Louisiana Congressman... WARNING To Our Oppressors: "We Would Rather Die On Our Feet Rather Than Live On Our Knees" #DoNotComply
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360 views • November 18, 2021
Clay Higgins, Louisiana Congressman And Reserve Officer With The Louisiana Attorney General's Office...
"They Don't Expect You To COMPLY Until The End Of Covid, They Expect You To COMPLY Until The End Of Time"
WARNING To Our Oppressors:
"We Would Rather Die On Our Feet Rather Than Live On Our Knees" #DoNotComply
#1776 #HoldTheLine #ClayHiggins #Louisiana #TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #Devolution #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGAWorldwide #Worldwide #GodWins #PresidentTrump #NCSWIC #TheStormIsUponUs #WeThePeople #WeAreTheMajority #HaveFaithInHumanity
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
"They Don't Expect You To COMPLY Until The End Of Covid, They Expect You To COMPLY Until The End Of Time"
WARNING To Our Oppressors:
"We Would Rather Die On Our Feet Rather Than Live On Our Knees" #DoNotComply
#1776 #HoldTheLine #ClayHiggins #Louisiana #TheGreatAwakening #TrustThePlan #Devolution #WWG1WGA #WWG1WGAWorldwide #Worldwide #GodWins #PresidentTrump #NCSWIC #TheStormIsUponUs #WeThePeople #WeAreTheMajority #HaveFaithInHumanity
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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