Prepping 101 The Step-by-Step Guide to Surviving Global Chaos Glenn TV Ep 345

Glenn Beck





Apr 3, 2024





No one is laughing at preppers any more. The movement that used to be considered fringe is becoming more mainstream. But why? Glenn speculates that people all over the world are witnessing the assault on their basic needs to sustain human life … by their own governments! Food production is being altered, water is being fought over, and energy is getting flipped completely upside down. The threat of World War 3 has never been closer, and many Americans are worried about political divide fallout over the November 2024 election. After 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, and the COVID-19 pandemic, we learned we can’t rely on Big Government to save us. Because not only is the government creating much of the chaos, Glenn reveals how totally unprepared our officials are for the next major disaster. No one is coming to save you, so Glenn heads to the chalkboard to outline step by step how you can get your family prepared for a catastrophe. But don’t be overcome by your fear; react to it with resilience. Preparing is not as daunting as it seems, and it can be done inexpensively in stages. Disaster preparedness specialist Chris Ellis has served in a variety of disaster and homeland defense positions. He joins Glenn to discuss his findings on the history and growth of preparedness in America and why the prepper movement is growing here and in other countries like Taiwan, Israel, Japan, and Sweden. His simple advice to get started? Go camping and touch nature.





0:00: Why preparing is critical

15:11: Why government FAILS at disaster response

23:11 Prepping is EASIER than you think

35:47: Experts shows how to be a MASTER prepper

47:20: The most important prepping step





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duf06SGYO1o