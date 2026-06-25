Dr. Ardis Show | Part 2: How to Heal Brain Trauma

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In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis continues the conversation on brain health by focusing on how to support recovery from brain trauma. He breaks down the underlying drivers of long-term neurological damage, including inflammation, oxidative stress, and toxin exposure, and reviews published research on natural compounds that support brain repair, cognitive function, and nervous system balance. This episode highlights practical, research-based strategies to help support the brain after injury and protect long-term neurological health.