Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FULL INTERVIEW: The Man Who Brought an Alligator to a Business Conference | ReAwaken America Tour PA
127 views
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
Published a month ago |
Donate

Clay Clark 

WEBSITE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/


ReAwaken America- text the word FLYOVER to 918.851.0102


Information about BRICS - text the word BRICS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)


Graphics and Links from Clay - text the word CLAY to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



-------------------------------------------

SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

►  ReAwaken America- text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

►  Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com 

►  My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com 


Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- 

http://FlyoverCarpet.com 

https://TipTopK9.com/


Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life- 

http://DoctorSoGood.com


► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com


► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


Keywords
businessconservativesdavidclarkcoachingflyoverflyover clipsreawaken america tourreawaken tourthrivetimethrive timeflyover conservativesreawaken americastacywhiteddavid whitedstacy whiteddavid and stacy whited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket