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WARNING! SARS-CoV-2 & < Vaccine > shed danger ~ Transmissible Corona Injection Injury
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642 views • April 26, 2021
SARS-CoV-2 created in three different laboratories ~ and its dominating & merging property
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 758, line 27) :
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_758
For accurate info on FFP2 & FFP3 masks
> go to Future of Mankind
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Main_Page
> type ‘FFP3’ in the search engine,
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/w/index.php?search=FFP3&;title=Special%3ASearch&go=Go
on which page the and following links will appear:
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 753
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_753
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 754
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_754
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 758
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_758
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 755
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_755
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 761
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_761
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 762
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_762
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 763
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_763
> Once arrived one of these pages, type ‘Control’ + ‘F’
> a page-related search engine will appear
> & type ‘FFP3’ in it.
Correct behavior and attitude toward the Corona pandemic
F.I.G.U. *Corona Report 02: https://www.figu.org/ch/files/downloads/coronavirus/002_what_there_is_to_say_about_the_corona_virus_and_what_there_is_to_consider_eng.pdf
All F.I.G.U. *Corona Reports available here:
https://www.figu.org/ch/index/downloads/coronavirus/eng
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 758, line 27) :
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_758
For accurate info on FFP2 & FFP3 masks
> go to Future of Mankind
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Main_Page
> type ‘FFP3’ in the search engine,
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/w/index.php?search=FFP3&;title=Special%3ASearch&go=Go
on which page the and following links will appear:
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 753
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_753
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 754
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_754
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 758
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_758
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 755
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_755
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 761
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_761
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 762
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_762
F.I.G.U. *Conversation Report 763
http://www.futureofmankind.co.uk/Billy_Meier/Contact_Report_763
> Once arrived one of these pages, type ‘Control’ + ‘F’
> a page-related search engine will appear
> & type ‘FFP3’ in it.
Correct behavior and attitude toward the Corona pandemic
F.I.G.U. *Corona Report 02: https://www.figu.org/ch/files/downloads/coronavirus/002_what_there_is_to_say_about_the_corona_virus_and_what_there_is_to_consider_eng.pdf
All F.I.G.U. *Corona Reports available here:
https://www.figu.org/ch/index/downloads/coronavirus/eng
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