Google Data Center Fire Causes Three People Injured

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https://gnews.org/post/p16ya2d11
08/09/2022 A Google data center in Iowa was rocked by an electrical explosion on Monday, leaving three people in critical condition with serious burns. However, Google denies Iowa data center explosion linked to the global outage