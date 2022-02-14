© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Truck Convoy Starts 2/14/22
Follow
0
Share
Report
202 views • February 08, 2022
The People of Israel have just announced a planned Truck Convoy starting next week.
Truck, tractor, and boat convoys in almost every country in the world are telling their governments to cease and desist this covid scam and to stop forcing us to participate. But, we see that they don't cease and desist, and instead call us 'domestic terrorists,' and then take us away. In other words, all of the convoys will arrive at the same destination: the wrong end of a gun! This would be an opportune moment for a universal declaration terminating and annulling all governments and their employees with notices of their pending arrests. Then we rebuild our national government to be a"government of the people, by the people, for the people". Just sayin'!
Truck, tractor, and boat convoys in almost every country in the world are telling their governments to cease and desist this covid scam and to stop forcing us to participate. But, we see that they don't cease and desist, and instead call us 'domestic terrorists,' and then take us away. In other words, all of the convoys will arrive at the same destination: the wrong end of a gun! This would be an opportune moment for a universal declaration terminating and annulling all governments and their employees with notices of their pending arrests. Then we rebuild our national government to be a"government of the people, by the people, for the people". Just sayin'!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.