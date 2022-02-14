Israel Truck Convoy Starts 2/14/22

The People of Israel have just announced a planned Truck Convoy starting next week.

Truck, tractor, and boat convoys in almost every country in the world are telling their governments to cease and desist this covid scam and to stop forcing us to participate. But, we see that they don't cease and desist, and instead call us 'domestic terrorists,' and then take us away. In other words, all of the convoys will arrive at the same destination: the wrong end of a gun! This would be an opportune moment for a universal declaration terminating and annulling all governments and their employees with notices of their pending arrests. Then we rebuild our national government to be a"government of the people, by the people, for the people". Just sayin'!