1/17/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: Our Taiwanese brothers and sisters did me a huge favor last night, which has laid a solid foundation for our following operations in Taiwan in early March. The interference in internal affairs that the CCP fears the most is happening. The New Federal State of China and I have successfully made the U.S. separate the Chinese people from the CCP, which irritates Xi Jinping, but it means more to us that the overseas Chinese are being protected

#Taiwan #InterferenceInternalAffairs #NFSC #XiJinping





1/17/2023 文贵盖特：台湾的兄弟姐妹们昨晚帮了我一个大忙，为我们三月初在台湾的行动奠定了坚实基础，中共最害怕的“干涉内政”正在发生；新中国联邦和我成功地让美国将中国人和中共分开，这让习太阳大怒，但对我们来说，更重要的是使得海外的中国人得到了保护

#台湾 #干涉内政 #新中国联邦 #习近平



