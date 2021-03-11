© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fun With A Phaser
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • March 11, 2021
So, I was in the middle of making the next video for the Moonrunner channel, but things were not going to plan and a few obstacles reared their obstructive head, so to calm the body and reduce the tension, I had a bit of a jam on the guitar with phaser effects from Positive Grid's BIAS FX. I thought I'd upload a short clip from a ten minute guitar jam/warm-up.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.