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HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ COVID DATA ‘ERRORS’ EXPOSED
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90 views • January 29, 2022
Alberta’s Health Authority was caught removing published data from their site which reveal a shocking trend in recently vaccinated folks they are classifying as ‘unvaccinated’. And, Germany is scrambling after it was brought to light the data they relied upon to justify some of the harshest restrictions implemented by any nation, was completely unreliable.
#CovidDataErrors #Covid19 #Alberta #Germany
POSTED: January 28, 2022
#CovidDataErrors #Covid19 #Alberta #Germany
POSTED: January 28, 2022
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