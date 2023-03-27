‼️ Depleted uranium This Is What The UK Is Sending To Ukraine As A Weapon Against Russia. Areas Around Its Detonation Sites Will Be Highly Contaminated For Decades To Come. In-Depth Information

2 views 1

Puretrauma357

Published Yesterday | Comments Published Yesterday | Download MP3 Subscribe (1431)

‼️ Depleted uranium

This Is What The UK Is Sending To Ukraine As A Weapon Against Russia. Areas Around Its Detonation Sites Will Be Highly Contaminated For Decades To Come.

In-Depth Information

Keywords depleted uranium this is what the uk is sending to ukraine as a weapon against russia areas around its detonation sites will be highly contaminated for decades to come in-depth information