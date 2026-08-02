Visiting Praia de Pedra, Guaratiba – Rio de Janeiro’s Hidden Beach Paradise! 🌊🇧🇷

Come discover Praia de Pedra in Guaratiba, one of Rio de Janeiro’s most beautiful and preserved hidden gems! ✨

Crystal clear waters, stunning views and peaceful atmosphere you won’t find at crowded beaches. On this tour I show you every detail of this amazing place — a true treasure most travelers still don’t know about! 💎🌴

If you love nature, travel and finding special places, make sure to watch the whole video! Let me know in the comments what you think about this Brazilian paradise 😉