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I SIGNED A RECALL EVERS PETITION TODAY AND YOU SHOULD TOO
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46 views • September 07, 2020
Recall Evers/Barnes canvassers were out at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee today, so I signed their petition, and you should too! Their stoking of the flames of Madison, as well as their handling of the Kenosha, Blake, Rittenhouse fiasco is shameful. Not to mention their completely destructive, and totally unnecessary shutdowns, and mask mandates. Get em out!
If you live in the Wisconsin area, look at the map for a signing near you: https://www.recalleversnow.com/map-of-events
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
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8bitflower
Joyce Brown
Quinton Wojciechowski
Terry Kavanaugh
Daniel J Duerst
Adeon
David Ventsias
If you live in the Wisconsin area, look at the map for a signing near you: https://www.recalleversnow.com/map-of-events
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
Duer$t Donor$//
8bitflower
Joyce Brown
Quinton Wojciechowski
Terry Kavanaugh
Daniel J Duerst
Adeon
David Ventsias
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