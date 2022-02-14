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Tonight’s topic is regarding Agenda 21, The Civil Society Deception, and the push for One World Government
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120 views • February 14, 2022
Tonight’s topic is regarding Agenda 21, The Civil Society Deception, and the push for One World Government.

What they are planning on implementing is exactly what these conspiracy theories have indicated for years, however, the truth about this, is openly discussed, but it’s the terminology that deceives people.

When people hear the term – global government or one world government – they simply tune everything else out. However, when they hear global cooperation, public private partnerships, or anything that is discussed in Davos…somehow the connection isn’t made.

This is happening. Through the use of language, manipulation, and buzz words, the true nature of their global coup – falls on deaf ears. This is not a far-fetched theory, created by tin foil hat wearing lunatics, this is an openly discussed agenda, and has equally as disturbing ramifications as the craziest theories.

When thinking about this global government concept – we have to understand that this has essentially been set up already. However, they are trying to merge corporate powers with government and maintain it in a permanent partnership.

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