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הפסיכולוגיה של שטיפת מוח - חיסונים דמוקרטיה והשפעה תת הכרתית
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121 views • April 24, 2021
מה שנעשה בפרק זה להתמקד בפסיכולוגיה של ההשפעה, השכנוע ושטיפת מוח
ננתח ונסביר 4 מנגנוני השפעה עוצמתיים שמפעילים עלינו בהקשר של החיסונים ונעלה את השאלה האם ראוי להשתמש במנגנוני ההשפעה האלו או שאנחנו חוצים קוים אדומים שמסכנים את הדמוקרטיה ונותנים לממשלה יותר מידי כוח
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
ננתח ונסביר 4 מנגנוני השפעה עוצמתיים שמפעילים עלינו בהקשר של החיסונים ונעלה את השאלה האם ראוי להשתמש במנגנוני ההשפעה האלו או שאנחנו חוצים קוים אדומים שמסכנים את הדמוקרטיה ונותנים לממשלה יותר מידי כוח
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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