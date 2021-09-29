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MAJDA EL AZRAK: 14-YEAR-OLD WHO WENT INTO A COMA TWO DAYS AFTER SECOND PFIZER COVID-19 JAB HAS DIED
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Majda El Azrak: 14-Year-Old Who Went Into A Coma Two Days After Receiving Her Second Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Has Died https://odysee.com/@ThePlandemic:d/Majda-El-Azrak--14-Year-Old-Who-Went-Into-A-Coma-Two-Days-After-Receiving-Her-Second-Pfizer-COVID-19-Vaccine-Has-Died:c | Majda El Azrak: 14-Year-Old Who Went Into A Coma Two Days After Receiving Her Second Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Has Died https://plandemic.co/2021/09/29/majda-el-azrak-14-year-old-who-went-into-a-coma-two-days-after-receiving-her-second-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-has-died/
Quote: "A 14-year-old girl, Majda El Azrak, has died in RUFANNO, ITALY. A Month previously, she received her second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on August 17th. Following the second Injection, she developed a severe headache and swelling to one of her eyes and the next day she was hospitalized - on August 19th. Soon after this, she slipped into a coma. The young girl, of Moroccan origins, died on September 13th at Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bari. She died after 26 days in the intensive care unit. Please consider supporting the website and following our social media channels: TELEGRAM https://t.me/ThePlandemicChat WEBSITE https://Plandemic.co TWITTER https://twitter.com/the_plandemic ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@ThePlandemic:d COVID-19 VACCINE QUIZ https://plandemic.co/covid-19-vaccine-quiz/ TEMPLATES https://plandemic.co/templates FORUM https://forum.plandemic.co/ MEDIA VAULT https://plandemic.co/media-vault/ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/plandemic DONATE https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NRY4E3PTB8MMY "
Majda El Azrak: 14-Year-Old Who Went Into A Coma Two Days After Receiving Her Second Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Has Died https://odysee.com/@ThePlandemic:d/Majda-El-Azrak--14-Year-Old-Who-Went-Into-A-Coma-Two-Days-After-Receiving-Her-Second-Pfizer-COVID-19-Vaccine-Has-Died:c | Majda El Azrak: 14-Year-Old Who Went Into A Coma Two Days After Receiving Her Second Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Has Died https://plandemic.co/2021/09/29/majda-el-azrak-14-year-old-who-went-into-a-coma-two-days-after-receiving-her-second-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-has-died/
Quote: "A 14-year-old girl, Majda El Azrak, has died in RUFANNO, ITALY. A Month previously, she received her second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on August 17th. Following the second Injection, she developed a severe headache and swelling to one of her eyes and the next day she was hospitalized - on August 19th. Soon after this, she slipped into a coma. The young girl, of Moroccan origins, died on September 13th at Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bari. She died after 26 days in the intensive care unit. Please consider supporting the website and following our social media channels: TELEGRAM https://t.me/ThePlandemicChat WEBSITE https://Plandemic.co TWITTER https://twitter.com/the_plandemic ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@ThePlandemic:d COVID-19 VACCINE QUIZ https://plandemic.co/covid-19-vaccine-quiz/ TEMPLATES https://plandemic.co/templates FORUM https://forum.plandemic.co/ MEDIA VAULT https://plandemic.co/media-vault/ PATREON https://www.patreon.com/plandemic DONATE https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NRY4E3PTB8MMY "
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