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The best way to convince everybody we had a killer virus, and we could all die
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88 views • January 02, 2022
An objective analysis of the psychological manipulation behind face mask mandates.
Wearing a face mask is an essential ritual to make you an active participant in the big lie.
You become a walking billboard that confirms a narrative of fear and false science to others.
Wearing a face mask is an essential ritual to make you an active participant in the big lie.
You become a walking billboard that confirms a narrative of fear and false science to others.
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