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9. The Battle of Armageddon
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119 views • December 31, 2021
This is the Biblical account of the final battle of the Apocalypse described in the Bible and played out in hundreds of movies. This is absolutely real and accurate and will occur.
However, as awful as it sounds, it is actually good news to anyone who trusts in God and the Bible, since this is the day the Lord Jesus Christ will return to reclaim His creation and eliminate all evil, sin and Satan from the earth and restore peace, justice and righteousness. This is the beginning of the Kingdom of God on earth that all humanity has anticipated for 6,000 years. This is the Day of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the end of "man's day" and Satan's reign.
The Day of the Lord – Zechariah 14; Battle of Armageddon; The Climax of Eternity; The Return of Jesus Christ; Why Christian’s Need to Understand & Believe in this Bible Doctrine; Overview of Zechariah’s Amazing Prophesies; Zechariah 14; WAR OF ARMEGGEDON;
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #EndTimesBibleProphecy #BattleOfArmageddon #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #EndTimes #BibleProphecy
However, as awful as it sounds, it is actually good news to anyone who trusts in God and the Bible, since this is the day the Lord Jesus Christ will return to reclaim His creation and eliminate all evil, sin and Satan from the earth and restore peace, justice and righteousness. This is the beginning of the Kingdom of God on earth that all humanity has anticipated for 6,000 years. This is the Day of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the end of "man's day" and Satan's reign.
The Day of the Lord – Zechariah 14; Battle of Armageddon; The Climax of Eternity; The Return of Jesus Christ; Why Christian’s Need to Understand & Believe in this Bible Doctrine; Overview of Zechariah’s Amazing Prophesies; Zechariah 14; WAR OF ARMEGGEDON;
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #EndTimesBibleProphecy #BattleOfArmageddon #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross #EndTimes #BibleProphecy
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